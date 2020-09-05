Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,500 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.57% of Lindsay worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lindsay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Lindsay by 497.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.42. 30,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,537. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 0.27. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.86.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Lindsay had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $123.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 88.28%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

