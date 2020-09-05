Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 149,500 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 146.2% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 620.7% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $78,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,950.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $280,530.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $85.62. 1,490,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,953. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.38. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $91.30.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

