Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,400 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in ONEOK by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 19.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,494,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,911 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 129.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,996,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,371 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,445,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,331,000 after acquiring an additional 838,236 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1,782.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,041,000 after acquiring an additional 799,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.76. 3,424,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.06. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on ONEOK from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

