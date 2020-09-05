Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 109,600 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,334,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 109,600 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 2.61% of Modine Manufacturing worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 103.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 28.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 111,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 27.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 347,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 37,505 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

MOD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. 245,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,485. The company has a market capitalization of $343.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOD. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Modine Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.