Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 61,504 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,504 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.21% of Nexstar Media Group worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $282,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $432,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.63. 422,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.70.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $914.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

