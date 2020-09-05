Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 383 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,921 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $692,268,000 after buying an additional 2,341,377 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $509,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,138 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $817,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,755 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,442,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $609,057,000 after purchasing an additional 943,181 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,823,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $953,589,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Insiders have sold a total of 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $4.23 on Friday, hitting $312.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,898,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,637. The firm has a market cap of $300.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $324.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.