Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 23,952 Shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,555 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,952 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 2.02% of Tejon Ranch worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 512.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 134,832 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 112,805 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 5.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,200 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 28.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,430 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,286 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 5,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $78,295.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,740,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,836,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 38,272 shares of company stock worth $532,538 over the last quarter. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 64,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,947. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.72 million, a P/E ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.70. Tejon Ranch has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $18.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 1.98%.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

