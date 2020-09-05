Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,237 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 16.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,324,000 after acquiring an additional 504,741 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 88.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,513 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other S&P Global news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total transaction of $910,120.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $494,081.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $8.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $345.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,037. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.12. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The company has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.54.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.