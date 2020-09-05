Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,337 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after acquiring an additional 36,092,723 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after buying an additional 24,950,461 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 347.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,748,000 after buying an additional 10,524,792 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,192,000 after buying an additional 9,624,759 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 65.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,176,000 after buying an additional 8,798,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $36.36. 25,431,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,084,994. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $202.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

