Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $8.14 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,707 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.21% of Janus Henderson Group worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 127.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 54.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 46.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 61.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JHG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Janus Henderson Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $23.60 to $25.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.66.

Janus Henderson Group stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.42. 531,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,105. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.