Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $7.87 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,790 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 44,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,771 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth approximately $7,714,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,121,936 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $96,633,000 after buying an additional 81,638 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 225.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 100,347 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 69,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.96. 7,722,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,132,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.68.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

