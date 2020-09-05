Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $6.91 Million Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.53% of Allegheny Technologies worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 27,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of ATI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. 2,211,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,451. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.77. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.09 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

