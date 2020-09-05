Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $6.42 Million Stake in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.17% of ICU Medical worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 14.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,085,000 after buying an additional 53,556 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICU Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $1,850,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 340,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,085,159.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,242,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,090 shares of company stock worth $6,566,793. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICU Medical stock traded down $5.45 on Friday, hitting $187.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,896. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $148.89 and a 1 year high of $236.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.65.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.37 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.61%. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

