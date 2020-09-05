Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $6.22 Million Holdings in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,153 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 2.07% of Craft Brew Alliance worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BREW. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 27.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 37.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the second quarter valued at $158,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BREW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Craft Brew Alliance stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 173,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.47 million, a P/E ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20. Craft Brew Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. Analysts anticipate that Craft Brew Alliance Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

