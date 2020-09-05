Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $5.98 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,642 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 179.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 825.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.98. 3,420,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,087,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.08. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29, a PEG ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

