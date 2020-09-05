Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $4.10 Million Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,976,000 after acquiring an additional 349,254 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,527,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,173,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,953,000 after purchasing an additional 209,032 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,262,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,174,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.95.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.47. 6,577,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,946,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of -223.13, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $36.37.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

