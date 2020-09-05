Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 672,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.33% of International Game Technology worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in International Game Technology by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in International Game Technology by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 39.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGT traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,218,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,561. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,104.00 and a beta of 1.89. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IGT. Union Gaming Research lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Societe Generale lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.62.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

