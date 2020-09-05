Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 848.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $55,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 109.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $771,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,841 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6,663.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $297,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,587 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 16.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,636,366,000 after purchasing an additional 897,671 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $15.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $504.90. 36,553,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,483,514. The company’s 50 day moving average is $459.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.22 billion, a PE ratio of 92.81, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 25,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.46, for a total transaction of $10,002,279.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,480,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,722 shares of company stock valued at $157,249,535. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark upgraded NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.97.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

