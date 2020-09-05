Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,710 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Baxter International by 1,291.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,935,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $644,314,000 after buying an additional 7,365,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Baxter International by 59.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,271,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $590,356,000 after buying an additional 2,703,907 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 23.3% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,952,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Baxter International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,575,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,081 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Argus cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.72.

Baxter International stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.30. 3,143,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,006. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,422.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,031.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,740 shares of company stock valued at $7,560,833. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

