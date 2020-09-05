Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,359,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,632 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 197,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 41,457 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 374.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 59,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46,980 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,688,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,684 shares during the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIRI. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.09.

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.72. 24,106,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,601,334. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. Sirius XM’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.