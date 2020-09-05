Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $120,464,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 39,344.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 259,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,440,000 after acquiring an additional 258,494 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $409,126,000 after acquiring an additional 169,467 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 153,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,810,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.31.

In other Cooper Companies news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield acquired 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $359,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $281.47 per share, with a total value of $281,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COO stock traded up $16.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.49. 918,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,485. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $365.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

