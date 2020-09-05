Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 8.82% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $35,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,588.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William C. Wampler, Jr. purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,107.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $159,674.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 12,750 shares of company stock worth $98,708 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.38. 92,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,267. The company has a market cap of $123.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $18.24.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.62 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 182.22%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

