Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 9,833 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,210 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 27.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,142,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,451 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Netflix by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,266,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,569 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,595,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,079,030,000 after buying an additional 1,299,967 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,360,910,000 after buying an additional 1,174,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,524 shares of company stock valued at $121,935,040. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix stock traded down $9.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $516.05. 8,260,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,064,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.86 billion, a PE ratio of 87.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $486.49.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.