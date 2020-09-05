Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 5,500 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.18% of Ormat Technologies worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 60.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Stevard LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,391. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.53.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, CFO Assi Ginzburg purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORA shares. TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

