Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 1,750 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 794.1% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $93.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

