Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,955,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,401,000 after purchasing an additional 682,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,375,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,139,000 after acquiring an additional 584,351 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $24,834,000. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 751,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,711,000 after acquiring an additional 229,604 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 870,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,009,000 after acquiring an additional 160,158 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.90. The stock had a trading volume of 656,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,883. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.63.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

