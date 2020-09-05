Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Position in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 2.14% of Lawson Products worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lawson Products by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Lawson Products by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Lawson Products by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

LAWS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Lawson Products in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

LAWS traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $33.30. Lawson Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $380.60 million, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.77 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. Analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

