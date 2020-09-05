Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires New Shares in Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 172,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.17% of Federated Hermes at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth about $107,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHI stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,102. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55. Federated Hermes Inc has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $360.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

FHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Federated Hermes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

