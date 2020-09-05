Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 29,810 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,810 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.48% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTB. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth about $6,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 22.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after acquiring an additional 330,605 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 104.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 329,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 168,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 59.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 144,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at $3,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 184,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.87 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

