FY2021 EPS Estimates for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Lowered by Wedbush

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Shoe Carnival in a report released on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SCVL. Sidoti cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $505.01 million, a P/E ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.46 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 576.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 302,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,555 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

