FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a research note issued on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. Ping An Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

