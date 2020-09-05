FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Xebec Adsorption Inc. Issued By M Partners (CVE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) – Analysts at M Partners lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Xebec Adsorption in a report issued on Tuesday, September 1st. M Partners analyst P. Piotrowski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. M Partners currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

XBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

Shares of CVE:XBC opened at C$4.20 on Thursday. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of C$1.27 and a one year high of C$5.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market cap of $425.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.00.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

