FY2020 EPS Estimates for Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Decreased by Analyst

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Life Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.83. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LSI. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Life Storage stock opened at $107.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $67.31 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.33 and its 200 day moving average is $97.46.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

