FY2020 EPS Estimates for Kraken Robotics Inc (CVE:PNG) Cut by Clarus Securities

Kraken Robotics Inc (CVE:PNG) – Analysts at Clarus Securities lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kraken Robotics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 1st. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Kraken Robotics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

CVE:PNG opened at C$0.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.00. Kraken Robotics has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.66.

In related news, Director Karl Andrew Kenny sold 65,466 shares of Kraken Robotics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total transaction of C$38,336.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,194,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,339,547.80.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, develops, and markets underwater sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the United States, France, Israel, and internationally. The company offers AquaPix, an interferometric synthetic aperture sonar for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; real time synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) image processors; Aquatrak, a speed sensor; and SeaVision, a 3D laser system for underwater vehicles.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.