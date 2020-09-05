FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Issued By Wedbush

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Newmark Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NMRK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of NMRK opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $790.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 37.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1,285.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

