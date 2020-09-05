FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Heartland Financial USA Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.37. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $154.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $107,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,341.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.01 per share, with a total value of $66,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $204,650. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 43.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 765,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 231,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,662,000 after acquiring an additional 83,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 55,336 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 636.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 49,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after acquiring an additional 46,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.