Fundamental Research Begins Coverage on Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $89.93 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.79.

Shares of RY opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $108.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.39. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $37,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $42,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth $48,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 39.2% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

