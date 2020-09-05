Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

FLGT has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. CSFB lowered their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.47.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $52.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.65 million, a PE ratio of 178.78 and a beta of 1.90.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 5.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 136,643 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $5,755,403.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,109 shares in the company, valued at $19,843,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,308 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $53,771.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,281,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,676,339.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,898 shares of company stock valued at $10,727,923 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth about $108,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth about $566,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 599.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 244,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 66.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 87,218 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

