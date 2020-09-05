Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim Sells 425 Shares

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim sold 425 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $12,036.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,512,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Paul Kim sold 111,236 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $4,632,979.40.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Paul Kim sold 136,643 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $5,755,403.16.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Paul Kim sold 1,396 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $58,715.76.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock traded down $3.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,070. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $711.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.77 and a beta of 1.90. Fulgent Genetics Inc has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $52.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth $95,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 328.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLGT. BTIG Research began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

