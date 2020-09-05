Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 1,584.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period.

Get Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.08. 87,421 shares of the company traded hands. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.