Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Lifted by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,171 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 107.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 48,617 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 686,496 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,104 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 26,770 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 732,185 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 29,928 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 157.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 280,211 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $6.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

