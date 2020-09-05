FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 3,980.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 142.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of FMC by 112.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $108.48. The stock had a trading volume of 721,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,838. FMC Corp has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $112.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on FMC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.35.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

