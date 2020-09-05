Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Trading Down 6.2%

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $117.20 and last traded at $119.12. 979,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,035,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a current ratio of 9.07. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -296.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.30.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $99.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.04 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 17,209 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.87, for a total transaction of $2,080,051.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,632.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $1,296,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,631,204.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,517 shares of company stock valued at $10,514,858. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the second quarter worth $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 17.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 30,200.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

