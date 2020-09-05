First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) dropped 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $71.50 and last traded at $72.50. Approximately 2,280,602 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,630,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.45.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, May 8th. BofA Securities raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra lowered shares of First Solar to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $41,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,711.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Solar by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,072 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

