FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Trading Down 8.4%

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)’s stock price traded down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.95. 4,976,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 4,550,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FireEye from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FireEye from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FireEye from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Get FireEye alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.77 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that FireEye Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $698,980.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 474,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,603,741.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FireEye by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,747 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FireEye by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,177 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in FireEye by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 29,275 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in FireEye by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,528 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.