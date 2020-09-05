FIL Ltd Trims Stock Position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 781,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 599,928 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.90% of ITT worth $45,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ITT by 38.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 14.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ITT by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 69.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ITT by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $252,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,095.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $62.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.69. ITT Inc has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.61.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $514.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ITT Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.