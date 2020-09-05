FIL Ltd Sells 95,773 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,051 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 95,773 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.53% of F5 Networks worth $45,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in F5 Networks by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 841,696 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $117,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,933 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in F5 Networks by 253.6% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 239,391 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,389,000 after purchasing an additional 171,696 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Colliers Secur. upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.76.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain bought 8,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,351.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,518.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $36,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,150,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,764 shares of company stock worth $394,296 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks stock opened at $127.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.70. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $156.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.