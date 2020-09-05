FIL Ltd Sells 79,371 Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,371 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.08% of Spotify worth $36,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spotify by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Spotify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Spotify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify alerts:

NYSE:SPOT opened at $248.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.70. Spotify has a 1 year low of $109.18 and a 1 year high of $299.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Spotify will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Spotify from $144.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Spotify in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Spotify from $185.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Spotify from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.74.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.