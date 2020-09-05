FIL Ltd Sells 733,989 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,319,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 733,989 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.10% of Charles Schwab worth $44,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,708,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,016.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 614,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 559,598 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 483.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 80,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 66,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

