FIL Ltd Sells 33,400 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.11% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $33,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $1,350,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23,042.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 787,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after acquiring an additional 24,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 185,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 104,503 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.79. 359,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average of $66.47.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.1105 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 47.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on CM. Fundamental Research began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.25 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cfra upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.36.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

